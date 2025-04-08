Kalna: One dead, 33 injured in bus accident

Kolkata: A man was killed and about 33 others were injured after a bus toppled at Kalna in East Burdwan on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, a bus full of passengers was moving towards Pandua in Hooghly from Kalna. While crossing Ashrampara area in Kalna, the driver lost control and the bus toppled. Due to the impact, the passengers sustained multiple injuries.

Local residents initially started rescuing the passengers trapped inside the bus. Cops from Kalna police station arrived at the spot and took the injured persons to Kalna super-specialty hospital where one of them Gopal Mondal was declared brought dead. The driver of the bus somehow managed to escape after the accident.

Though a few passengers were treated and discharged from the hospital after necessary treatment, several others are still undergoing treatment. Police suspect that the accident took place due to speeding. However, a mechanical test of the bus is likely to be done to ascertain whether any technical glitch was there.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, about 15 passengers were injured after a bus hit a lamppost and wall of a temple in Haringhata of Nadia. It was suspected that the driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner due to which he lost control. Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of

the accident.