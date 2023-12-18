Kaliyaganj youth held by ATS Mumbai

Raiganj: A team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Mumbai with the assistance of local police recently arrested a youth, Mukta Mahato, from his house at Kakra More in Bhandar under Kaliyaganj Police Station, North Dinajpur. Charges levelled against him were that he had foreign links and had compromised the country’s security. After getting a transit remand from the court, they left for Mumbai with the youth.



Mukta Mahato was running a computer cafe in Kaliyaganj. Reportedly, the ATS team found that the youth had monetary transactions with some suspected terrorists who were recently arrested in Mumbai.

Madan Mahato, the father of the arrested youth said: “My son has been running a computer cafe in our village for the last six months.

On Friday, Mumbai ATS along with the local police arrested my son. Later we came to know that Rs 2000 cash was credited in my son’s account from some other person. Then they started for Mumbai with my son. We still believe he is innocent.”

Pintu Ghosh, Assistant Public Prosecutor of Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Raiganj said: “The ATS team from Mumbai after arresting Mukta produced him in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Friday praying for transit remand. They stated that the youth had foreign links and had passed vital information. Recently ATS arrested one suspected terrorist in Mumbai. The youth of Kaliyaganj was involved in a large transaction with him. The court allowed three days transit remand to ATS. He will be produced at the court in

Thane, Mumbai.”