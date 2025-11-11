Kaliyaganj: Three huts gutted in fire

Raiganj: Three houses were completely gutted when a fire broke out at Gangua village of Malgaon under Kaliyaganj Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Monday night. The blaze reportedly originated from a cowshed belonging to Abdul Motalek, where burning cow dung cakes were being used to repel mosquitoes.

The fire quickly spread, destroying household articles and important documents. Local residents, along with the fire brigade, managed to bring the flames under control after a prolonged effort. Panic spread across the village as the fire raged through the night.

On Tuesday morning, Hiranmay Sarkar, Sabhapati of Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity, visited the spot and distributed relief materials among the affected family and assured the family further assistance. Sarkar said: “Three huts were completely destroyed and all documents lost.

We have provided tarpaulin sheets, utensils, dry food and rice. Further assistance will be arranged soon.”