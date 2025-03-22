Kaliyaganj: State grants Rs 1 crore for new truck terminus

Raiganj: The Kaliyaganj Municipality in North Dinajpur district is set to inaugurate a newly-constructed truck terminus aiming to streamline logistics and enhance safety in the town. Located in Ward 17, adjacent to the Kaliyaganj-Buniadpur Road, this facility has been developed with a Rs 1 crore grant from the state Transport department.

The completion of this terminus is anticipated to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce road mishaps and bolster the efficiency of trade operations in Kaliyaganj, thereby contributing to the town’s economic growth.

Kaliyaganj is renowned for its robust production of mustard oil, housing over 200 oil mills and numerous jute warehouses. The town also boasts significant yields of chilli and jute, with the Dhankoil Haat serving as a prominent trading hub for these commodities. Consequently, the town witnesses the daily influx of several hundred lorries for business purposes. In the absence of a dedicated terminus, these vehicles often congested local roads, leading to traffic disruptions and increased accidents.

Recognising these challenges, the Kaliyaganj Merchants Association allocated a plot in Ward 17 along the Kaliyaganj-Buniadpur Road for the terminus. Subsequently, the municipality utilised the Rs 1 crore fund from the state Transport department to construct essential infrastructure, including a boundary wall and administrative building.

However, additional work, such as earth filling and laying concrete slabs, remains pending. Ramniwas Saha, Chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality, stated: “We have initiated measures to complete these tasks using municipal funds and are optimistic about inaugurating the truck terminus within the next three months.”