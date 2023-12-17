Kaliyaganj: SHG women trained to drive e-carts

Raiganj: The Solid Waste Management units of Kaliyaganj block of North Dinajpur district have been handed over to women Self-Help-Groups (SHG) for operations. Training for driving e-carts was imparted to the women in the premises of BDO office in Kaliyaganj from the SHGs.



Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate of North Dinajpur said: “The SWM units in the district have been handed over to the SHGs run by women. These are initiatives to make them self-employed and self-reliant.”

After learning to drive the e-carts, they will operate other components of the solid waste management, including collection, segregation, vermicompost and plastic waste management.

The block authorities also distributed saplings of betel nut trees among the women. “The betel nut saplings will be planted by the SHG women in the solid waste management project areas. They will be financially benefited in the long run from these trees,” stated Prashanta Roy, BDO, Kaliyaganj.

Beauty Chowdhury, member of SHG of Bhandar Gram Panchayat in Kaliyaganj said: “We have been trained on how to drive an e-cart. We have been taught about the process of collection and segregation of waste materials from the doorsteps in rural areas. On Saturday, the block authorities provided seven e-carts for our seven Gram Panchayats under the SWM Scheme. If we work seriously, we will become self-reliant. At the same time it will become pollution-free also.”