Kaliyaganj: New health centre to come up at Dhankoil

Raiganj: A new health centre is all set to start functioning soon at Dhankoil in Kaliyaganj of North Dinajpur district. The state government has allotted Rs 30 lakh for the construction of this health centre.



In the absence of a health centre, the residents of different villages under Dhankoil gram panchayat were facing difficulties. In case of any illness, they would have to visit Kaliyaganj State General Hospital. A health centre in the locality was a long-standing demand of the residents.

The foundation stone was laid by Soumen Roy, MLA, Kaliyaganj on Saturday. Hiranmay Sarkar, the Sabhapati of Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity and Seikh Musrile Rahaman, Block Medical Officer of Health of Kaliyaganj were also present.

Soumen Roy, MLA, Kaliyaganj said: “In the absence of a health centre in the locality, the residents of different villages in Dhankoil Gram Panchayat were facing difficulties. Last year we visited the places and realised the need for a health centre. This was brought to the notice of the state government. The new health centre has been approved and the state has allotted the necessary funds. Work started on Saturday. It will be operational within a year.”