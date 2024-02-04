Kaliyaganj Municipality to build shelter for homeless

Raiganj: The authorities of Kaliyaganj Municipality of North Dinajpur district have initiated a move to set up a shelter for homeless persons.



This three-storied building will be constructed in ward No 13 of the municipality at a cost of Rs 1.72 crore from the state government. The persons who are spending nights under the open sky will be accommodated in this building, free of cost.

It is reported that in the absence of their own houses, many spend nights in public places, including rail stations, bus terminus and marketplaces in Kaliyaganj.

Most of them are beggars or earn their living doing odd jobs. On winter nights it becomes very difficult to sleep under the open skies.

Ramniwas Saha, the Chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality said: “The state government has allotted Rs 1.72 crore fund for the construction of a 50-bedded three-storied building for homeless persons. We previously earmarked a plot at Hospital Para for this building. The Chief Minister during her visit to Raiganj on January 30, 2024, had laid the foundation stone of this building.”

Parimal Sarkar, a social worker of Kaliyaganj said: “It has been a long-standing demand of the residents to construct a building for the accommodation of homeless persons in Kaliyaganj Municipality area.

At last the municipality authorities are fulfilling this demand. Being residents we are happy with the humane activities of the municipality.”