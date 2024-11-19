Kaliyaganj Municipality to build new park with about Rs 86 lakh budget

Raiganj: In a significant development for the residents of Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district, the local municipality has begun the construction of a new park designed specifically to cater to morning and evening walkers. The green park will be established along the banks of the Sreemoti River at Shanti Colony, with an estimated budget of Rs 86 lakh. The funds have been allocated under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT-2) scheme.

For years, Kaliyaganj has lacked a proper recreational space. The absence of a designated park has been a long-standing concern, leading many locals to resort to the Kaliyaganj Railway Station’s platform as a makeshift walking space. However, the Railway authorities are currently working on transforming the station into a model facility and access to the platform will soon require a paid entry ticket, posing difficulties for the regular walkers.

To address these challenges, the Kaliyaganj Municipality has taken the initiative to create a green and accessible space for the town’s residents. The park, which will be set up on a 4.5 bigha plot, aims to offer a natural environment filled with trees and open spaces for health-conscious individuals.

Ramniwas Saha, The Chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality, said: “The park will be designed to resemble a forest, with ample greenery and walking paths available free of charge for the local community.The earth-filling process for the project has already commenced. We are optimistic that the park will be completed within the next six months. Once finished, this new

recreational area is expected to become a focal point for community health and leisure activities, providing a much-needed outdoor space for exercise and relaxation.”