Kaliyaganj minor’s death case: 4 cops suspended for ‘dragging body’

raiganj: Four Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs)of police were suspended on Monday for their alleged involvement in dragging the body in the Kaliyaganj minor murder case. A departmental inquiry has also been started against them. Post mortem report has ruled out sexual assault.



On April 21, police had recovered the body of a class XII girl from a pond at Gangoa village in Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur. The locals claimed that the girl was killed after being raped. Irate mob had prevented the police from recovering the body. The police had to drag the body from the village.

Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police, Raiganj Police District, said: “Four ASIs were suspended in connection with the body dragging case and departmental inquiry has been started against them.The post mortem report of the body has been sent to us. Three expert doctors who prepared this autopsy report ruled out the possibility of sexual assault.”

Protesting this murder, the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad gheraoed the office of the Superintendent of Police of Raiganj police District at Bogram in Raiganj for hours on Monday. The ABVP members demanded CBI inquiry into the death.

The Chairperson of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Priyank Kanoongo had a meeting with the police and district administrative officials seeking all reports of the incident at Circuit House in Karnajora on Monday morning.

The Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP) will stage a protest demonstration on April 25 at Kaliyaganj demanding proper investigation of the incident.

They will take out a rally in Kaliyaganj and a deputation will be submitted to the SP demanding the arrest of the culprits in the incident. Gangoa village wore a deserted look

on Monday.