Kaliyaganj: Man injured as house gutted in LPG cylinder explosions

Raiganj: A man was seriously injured after his house was gutted following multiple explosions of LPG cylinders at Seth Colony in Kaliyaganj of North Dinajpur district on Sunday night. Four fire engines from Kaliyaganj, Buniadpur and Raiganj managed to control the fire.

The victim, identified as Nitai Mahnata, was immediately rushed to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, from where he was referred to the ‘Burn Injury’ unit of North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in Siliguri. Tension sparked in the locality following the series of LPG cylinder explosions in the densely populated locality.

Sushanta Das, a nephew of the injured, said: “My uncle was preparing tea in the kitchen. Somehow, the fire broke out from the LPG cylinder. Some LPG cylinders were stored near the kitchen. Immediately, these cylinders also caught fire. As far as we know, he has a gas lighter refilling business. So, he had stored a number of cylinders”.

Shantanu Majumder, officer in-charge of South Dinajpur’s Buniadpur Fire station, said: “Four LPG cylinders exploded in the house. All household articles were damaged. The owner of the house received serious burn injuries.”

Debabrata Mukhapadhaya, Inspector Incharge of Kaliyaganj Police Station, said: “The source of the so many LPG cylinders stored inside the house is yet to be known. We have started an investigation.”