Kaliyaganj General Hosp undergoes expansion

Raiganj: Construction work for the upgradation of Kaliyaganj State General Hospital in North Dinajpur district from 100 to 250 beds has commenced at full pace. After demolishing the old and dilapidated sections, a new building is being erected within the hospital premises.



According to district health officials, the new building will house both medical and surgical wards for both male and female patients, a pediatric unit and operating theaters. Additionally, there will be an Outpatient department and a medicine store in the new facility. Seikh Musrile Rahman, Block Medical Officer of Health of Kaliyaganj, stated: “The construction of our new building is progressing smoothly. It will include medical and surgical wards for both genders, a pediatric ward, operating theaters, outpatient services and a medicine store. We aim to commence services for patients by 2025.”

Tapan Chakraborty, a social worker from Kaliyaganj, commented: “Over the past five years, the state government has expanded the capacity of Kaliyaganj State General Hospital from 60 to 250 beds in two phases.

The new building is being constructed to accommodate both inpatient and outpatient wards, providing better healthcare facilities for the residents of Kaliyaganj and its surrounding areas.” It was reported that in 2011, during the Left Front regime, the 20-bedded Kaliyaganj Rural Hospital was upgraded to a 60-bedded State General Hospital.