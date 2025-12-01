Kaliyaganj: Deceased woman’s kin allege murder by husband, in-laws

Raiganj: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands and for not having kids. The incident occurred in Bhandar village under Baghan Gram Panchayat in Kaliyaganj, North Dinajpur.

The deceased has been identified as Kasmira Khatun (23 years), a resident of Bishnupur under Hemtabad Police Station area. She had married Nasir Mahammad, a farmer of Bhandar village, around two years ago.

According to police sources, tension gripped the locality on Sunday afternoon after the woman’s relatives lodged a complaint accusing Nasir and five of his family members of torturing Kasmira regularly and eventually killing her. The accused persons reportedly fled the village after the incident.

Family members of the deceased claimed that on Sunday, they received a phone call from Nasir’s relatives informing them that Kasmira had been admitted to Kaliyaganj State General Hospital in a critical condition. Upon reaching the hospital, they found her dead. They also claimed to have noticed injuries on her head, indicating she was assaulted before being hanged.

Najmul Hoque, a relative of the deceased, said: “They tortured her demanding dowry. She was also mentally and physically abused since she did not give birth to a child.”

Debabrata Mukharjee, Inspector-in-Charge of Kaliyaganj Police Station, confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.