Kaliyaganj: Construction of over 5-km of concrete road begins

Raiganj: Construction of a more than 5.5-km-long concrete road from Kaliyaganj College to Bhelai in Kaliyaganj block of North Dinajpur district has commenced under the Pathasree project at an estimated cost of Rs 2.93 crore.

The foundation stone of the project was laid on Sunday afternoon by Hiranmay Sarkar, Sabhapati of Kaliyaganj

Panchayat Samity.

The new road is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Hemtabad and Kaliyaganj blocks and bring much-needed relief to residents of the area.

According to local sources, over 30,000 people from nearly 20 villages, including Anantapur, Atghara, Dasia, Bharkul and Shergram, depend on this road daily to access essential services such as healthcare, education and market facilities in Kaliyaganj town.

For years, the poor condition of the road had posed serious difficulties for commuters. Frequent accidents were reported due to potholes and uneven surfaces, putting students of nearby high schools and daily travelers at constant risk.

Sabhapati Hiranmay Sarkar said: “The road remained in a dilapidated state for years, causing immense hardship to residents.

Central government was supposed to repair the road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, but failed to do so. Considering the difficulties of the local people, we finally decided to construct this vital road under the Pathasree-4 project.

Once completed, it will serve as an important link between Hemtabad and Kaliyaganj blocks.” Sanjay Mahato, a resident of Bhelai, said: “The road had become highly accident-prone due to its poor condition. We are happy that at last steps have been taken to construct this road.”