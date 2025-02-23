Kaliyaganj: Clash over superstition leaves 2 persons injured

Raiganj: A violent clash erupted in Uttar Lakkhipur village, Kaliyaganj, North Dinajpur district, on Saturday night, leaving two individuals with serious head injuries. The injured, identified as Dilip Basak and Pritibala Barman, are currently receiving treatment at Kaliyaganj State General Hospital.

The incident stemmed from escalating tensions over superstitious beliefs within the community. Over the past two months, numerous villagers had fallen ill due to various ailments, culminating in the death of housewife Tapasi Barman. Seeking answers, a faction of the villagers consulted a soothsayer, who alleged that local resident Manaranjan Barman was employing malevolent exorcism practices to harm the community. Acting on this claim, a group confronted Manaranjan Barman at his residence on Saturday night.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in injuries to Basak and Pritibala Barman. In response to the unrest, a substantial police force has been deployed to the village to maintain order and prevent further incidents.

Nitai Baisya, the Purta Karmadakkhya of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, addressed the situation, stating: “Following the injury of two individuals over superstitious beliefs, we, along with police officials, have been educating locals that, according to science, it is impossible for an individual to cause widespread illness through exorcism.” He emphasised the importance of dispelling such myths and promoting scientific understanding.

To combat the deep-seated superstitions, officials from the Kaliyaganj block administration and police have initiated awareness programs in the village.

A health team from the district health office has also arrived to provide medical assistance to the ailing residents. Additionally, members of the Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha, a prominent science organisation dedicated to eradicating superstitions, have been enlisted to educate villagers on the dangers of such beliefs.

Debabrata Mukherjee, Inspector-in-Charge of Kaliyaganj police station, commented on the ongoing efforts, stating: “The matter is under serious investigation. We are maintaining a vigilant presence in the village and police personnel have been stationed to prevent any further untoward incidents.”