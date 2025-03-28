Kaliyaganj civic body to curb nighttime mvmt of earth-laden dump trucks

Raiganj: Residents of Kaliyaganj Municipality in North Dinajpur district have raised concerns over the continuous nighttime movement of earth-laden dump trucks through various localities. For the past few months, these trucks have been operating throughout the night, causing significant disturbances, especially to the elderly and ill. Kaliyaganj Municipality authorities have decided to restrict their movement at night.

Amit Kamal Guha, a senior citizen from Kaliyaganj, highlighted the issue, stating: “Every evening, numerous earth-laden dump trucks speed through the roads in areas like College Para, School Para and Cherile Para.

They transport earth to various brick kilns in rural regions. This constant noise is causing sleepless nights for the elderly and sick. We’ve reported this matter to the chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality, seeking a solution.”

In response, Ramniwas Saha, the chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality, acknowledged the grievances of the residents. He stated: “We are aware of the difficulties caused by the nighttime movement of earth-laden dump trucks in our municipal areas. We will soon engage in discussions with both the Block Land & Land Reforms Officer and the Inspector in-charge of Kaliyaganj Police Station to implement measures to halt their movement during nighttime.”