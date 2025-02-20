Kaliyaganj: Attempted abduction of minor creates panic

Raiganj: Tension gripped the Seth Colony area of Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district after an attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl in front of her house on Tuesday afternoon.

The Class VI student escaped the clutches of the miscreant with her quick thinking and sought refuge in a neighbour’s house, prompting the suspect to flee the scene.

The attempted abduction has sparked panic in the locality, with residents demanding swift action. Authorities have advised parents to keep a close watch on their children’s activities and ensure their safety.

According to the girl’s father, Ujjal Chakraborty, his daughter was riding her bicycle near their home when an unknown man approached her. He stated: “The miscreant chased and grabbed her hand.

However, my daughter managed to break free and ran to a neighbour’s house, where she narrated the incident. By then, the man had fled.”

The incident, captured on a nearby CCTV camera, revealed the suspect speaking on a mobile phone in Hindi, raising suspicions about his intentions.

Biswajit Kundu, councilor of Ward 8 of Kaliyaganj Municipality, expressed concerns and said: “The miscreant could be a child trafficker.We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals.”

Police personnel immediately reached the spot. Debobrata Mukharjee, IC of Kaliyaganj Police Station, said: “We are analysing CCTV footage to trace the suspect. An investigation started on it.”