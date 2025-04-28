Kaliyaganj: 7 held for killing youth

Raiganj: Police have arrested seven individuals, including a woman, in connection with the killing of a youth belonging to Shergram village under Kaliyaganj police station, North Dinajpur district.

The youth, identified as Dhulen Roy, was killed following a dispute over watering a paddy field.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Promod Das, Jiban Das, Avijit Das, Pramatha Das, Kamalesh Das, Swapan Das and Pinki Das. They were produced at a court on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday morning when Roy went to water his paddy field near his residence. A heated altercation broke out between him and some others over the watering of the field.

The argument quickly escalated into a violent clash. Roy was allegedly attacked with lethal weapons. He sustained injuries from the sharp weapons. Locals rushed him to Kaliyaganj State General Hospital where he succumbed

to his injuries.

Debabrata Mukherjee, Inspector-in-Charge of Kaliyaganj police station, said: “Seven persons, including a woman, have been arrested on charges of murder. They have been produced before the court. An investigation has been initiated.”