Kaliyaganj: 5-day drama fest from December 26

Raiganj: The Information and Cultural Office of North Dinajpur district has announced a five-day drama festival to be held in Kaliyaganj from December 26 to December 30.

The event will take place at Kaliyaganj Najmu Natya Niketan, showcasing performances from 10 prominent organizations hailing from Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur.

Subham Chakraborty, District Information and Cultural Officer, shared details about the festival, stating: “Under the initiative of Chief

Minister Mamata Banerjee and with the support of Minarva Nattya Sanskriti Charcha Kendra, this five-day drama festival is being organised.

It aims to foster a creative cultural environment among the people of the district. The festival lineup includes popular dramas written by renowned playwrights, such as Aandhi, Thikanar Sandhane, Jantar Mantar, Hanyoman, Pratidandhi, Choreder Lajja Holo, Asampurna, Manush Morur Uddayane, Ora Thake Adhare and Hanumoti Pala.

Each day will feature a different drama, promising a diverse theatrical experience for the audience.”