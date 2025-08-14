Kalimpong turns into Tricolour: 3-Day I-Day extravaganza begins

Kalimpong: The streets are being draped in saffron, white and green; drums are being tuned and the aroma of festive treats is already in the air. Kalimpong is not just marking Independence Day—it’s preparing for a three-day spectacle that rivals the grandest of festivals.

“Kalimpong has always been famous for its grand three-day celebrations. Visitors from Bhutan, Sikkim and even Nepal arrive to witness the spectacle. We have special arrangements, including passes for tourists. The event over the years has become a major tourist attraction,” stated Amir Basnet, Secretary, 79th Independence Day Celebration Committee.

The festivities will open with a grand parade at 8:30 am at the Mela Ground on August 15. 18 schools will march in unison, accompanied by vibrant band performances before proceeding down the bustling Dal Bahadur Giri Road—popularly known as the Main Road. Schools presenting the best parade will be awarded. On August 16, the excitement peaks with a 16 school band competition, including three schools from outside (1 school from Sikkim). August 17 will see cultural programmes at the Mela Ground. Football tournaments will also be held on these days.

On August 15, the heritage ‘Independence Day Shield’ tournament will be held. The tournament started in 1947 and the same shield with names of the winners since 1947, engraved on the shield is still handed over to the winner. August 16 will witness the Inter School B division football match.

Streets and rooftops are expected to be packed as thousands gather to cheer. To ensure smooth proceedings, traffic restrictions—including a ban on two-wheelers—will be in effect from 6 am to 4 pm. “Diversions have been planned and the concerned authorities have been briefed. No entry points for all vehicles for Kalimpong town on August 15 from 5 am to 6 pm have been notified along with alternative routes,” informed Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

Already the town has been draped in tricolours and a food festival is on since Tuesday. “The food festival along with cultural shows is being held on the Main Road from 5 pm to 9 pm. This will continue till August 15,” added Basnet.

“For Kalimpong, Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar—it’s a tradition, a reunion and a celebration of community spirit. Earlier people used to stitch new clothes for Independence day. Many still buy new clothes,” stated Asha Bagdas, a resident.