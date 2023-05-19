Kalimpong records 2nd highest pass percentage among dists

darjeeling: Kalimong district recorded the second highest pass percentage in the Madhyamik Pariksha (MP) this year. The district has a pass percentage of 94.13 per cent behind East Medinipur district having a pass percentage of 96.81 per cent, the highest in Bengal.



Out of 3270 students (1709 girls and 1561 boys) who had appeared for the exams from the Kalimpong district , 95.32 per cent girls and 92.89 per cent boys cleared the exams.“Congratulations to the students and teachers. Kalimpong schools are performing well in all government welfare schemes also including Kanyashree, Aikashree, Pre Matric/ Post Matric scholarships along with all other learning activities under the school education department. I hope we will be able to raise the bar in the coming days,” stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

In the Darjeeling district 7053 boys and 8351 girls had appeared for the examinations out of which 87.62 per cent boys and 81.91per cent girls successfully cleared the exams.A total of 22,503 students had appeared for the secondary examination from Jalpaiguri district. Among them, there were 11,413 regular male students and 8,764 regular female students. The pass percentage for male students was 77.85 per cent and for female students was 72.43 per cent.

This year, a total of 26,627 students appeared for the examination from Cooch Behar district. Among them, there were 11,635 regular male students and 14,992 regular female students. The pass percentage for male students was 82.11 per cent and for female students was 76.03 per cent. The overall pass rate in the district was 78.86 per cent.In Alipurduar district, the total number of students who appeared for the Madhyamik examination was 12,604. Among them, there were 5626 male students. The pass percentage for male students was 81.25 per cent. In the district, a total of 6978 female students appeared for the examination. The pass percentage for female students was 76.06 per cent. 10722 male students and 17635 female students had appeared from the North Dinajpur district. The pass percentage of male students is 85.8 per cent and female students is 66.92 per cent. In South Dinajpur district, 84.58 was the male pass percentage and 78.38 pass percentage for female students. In Malda, 91.06 was the pass percentage for male students and 81.94 was the pass percentage for female students.