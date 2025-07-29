Kalimpong: New bridge to boost rural connectivity

Darjeeling: A major infrastructure project aimed at boosting rural connectivity in Kalimpong district is underway, with the construction of a 90-metre (295-feet) long bridge over the Relli Khola, along with a 6.345-km connecting road.

Spearheaded by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) at a cost of approximately Rs 24.90 crore, the initiative promises to improve daily life and economic prospects for thousands of residents across the region. “The project is being developed along the Pudung to Yok Dulal Gaon road. Once completed, it will link Sindebong Gram Panchayat with Kaffer-Kankebong Gram Panchayat, serving as a vital alternative route to Kalimpong town. The foundation of the bridge has already been completed, and construction of the main structure and the road is currently in progress. The entire project is scheduled for completion by March 31, 2026,” stated GTA chief executive Anit Thapa.

An estimated 2,000 people will directly benefit from the project, while another 5,000 residents from villages such as Palla, Yok, Primtam, Sinji, Samalbong, and Samthar are expected to gain indirect advantages. The new route will help cut travel time and fuel expenses and offer improved access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

“The project is not just about infrastructure but also about promoting rural development and village tourism, highlighting Kalimpong’s scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage,” added Thapa. “This bridge will be a major landmark for tourism because it is a link between urban Kalimpong and rural Kaffer. It will connect many picturesque places that are already important rural tourism destinations and also save travel time,” stated Samrat Sanyal, general secretary, Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network.