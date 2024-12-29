Kalimpong: Inferno razes scores of shops, homes to the ground

Darjeeling: A devastating fire broke out at 12 mile, Topkhana near Delo Fatak on Saturday. The fire razed to the ground around 6 shop with attached residences with one partially damaged. Army personnel along with the Fire Brigade, police and the local residents took more than four hours to control the fire. “We received a fire call at around 12.45 pm on Saturday and attended immediately at the place of occurance at 11th mile. 3 fire engines from Kalimpong fire station were pressed into service along with Army fire engines,” stated BL Sherpa, the OC, Fire, Kalimpong.

The fire broke out from a shop dealing in scrap. The fire spread rapidly. It took more than four hours to control the fire. “The cause of fire is not yet known. Assessment of damage is also being done. We are investigating,” added the fire officer. “All arrangements for temporary safe housing of people who have lost their houses have been taken up along with arrangement of food and basic needs. No injury or life loss in the said incident has been reported,” stated T Balasubramanian, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.