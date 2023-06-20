Kalimpong dist to get med college & super speciality hosp: Official

Darjeeling: Kalimpong district is all set to get a medical college and super speciality hospital. The announcement was made by Arun Sigchi, the GTA executive member in charge of health.



Sigchi, on a visit to the Kalimpong Hospital on Tuesday, announced a host of upgrades for the hospital. He stated that biometric scanners will be installed in all hospitals in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area to keep a tab on attendance.

“Every district will have a medical college. Kalimpong too will get a medical college and a super speciality hospital soon,” announced Sigchi in Kalimpong.

Incidentally, news reports of a leaking Kalimpong Hospital with rainwater seeping in along with complaints of blood glucose tests not being performed at the hospital and staff playing cards in the hospital premises had prompted Sigchi’s visit.

Sigchi stated that work on repair of the crack through which seepage is taking place has already started.

“We will upgrade the hospital bringing in new facilities. Dialysis units will be installed within a month along with an Ultrasonography machine. We will also install an auto analyser,” stated Sigchi. He said that very soon he will hold a review meeting with the hospital authorities to iron out various problems.

“The OPD is very congested. We will have to work out a way to resolve this. At present 5 cabins are functional. From next week we will ensure that 12 more cabins become operational,” stated Sigchi, talking to the Millennium Post. The GTA executive member also met the Superintendent of Police for a police camp on the hospital premises.

The health in charge pledged to bring about positive reforms at the Kalimpong Hospital within 6 months.

Sigchi assured that there will be a policy change in the GTA by which there will be some sort of reservation for the residents of the GTA area to get seats in the Nursing colleges in Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

“We will ensure that the maximum number of residents of the GTA area can be accommodated for the nursing course conducted in the GTA area,” added Sigchi.