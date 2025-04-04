‘Kalimpong Dist Hospital records nil maternal mortality in 2 consecutive yrs’

Darjeeling: The Kalimpong district hospital has achieved a major milestone. In the year 2023-24 and the year 2024-25, there has been no maternal mortality in the hospital. This achievement was lauded by the West Bengal Legislative Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, on their visit to the Hills.

The 6-member standing committee led by Chairman Nirmal Majhi is on a visit to the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. On April 2, the team visited the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. Following this, they visited Gorubathan and then onto Kalimpong where they held a review meeting.

“In the meeting, they were apprised that the Kalimpong has recorded nil maternal mortality in the year 2023-24 and 2024-25. The infant mortality rate has also gone down. In the year 2023-24, it stood at 30 and in 2024-25 to 21. The committee lauded these efforts,” stated T Balasubramanian, District Magistrate, Kalimpong while talking to Millennium Post. The committee members visited the Kalimpong hospital. They were apprised on infrastructure development requirements, including a new building, by the CMOH.

The committee visited Darjeeling Sadar Hospital on Friday. “The state and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration are working together to provide the best healthcare services in this region.

The GTA has spent Rs 42 crore for improvement of healthcare and infrastructure development. The biggest problem in the Darjeeling District Hospital is a dedicated water supply system. This is being developed by the GTA and we expect the problem to be resolved at the earliest,” stated Nirmal Majhi.

The chairman stated that the problem of manpower shortage, including doctors, nurses, technicians and non-medical staff is being looked into and will be resolved soon.