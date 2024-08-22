Kalimpong Dist Hosp gets dialysis facilities

Darjeeling: The dialysis unit at Kalimpong District Hospital was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Arun Sigchi, Sabhasad in-charge of Health and Family Welfare. The introduction of this facility is expected to emerge as a major relief for kidney patients.



Sigchi highlighted that this dialysis unit would eliminate the need for patients to undertake long journeys for treatment, especially to Siliguri at the time when the NH10 is closed. “The unit is equipped to serve up to five patients at a time and can handle up to 30 patients daily. This facility is totally free-of-cost. We will have such dialysis facilities in other Hill hospitals including Mirik.” Health Committee Member Sabhasad Dawa Tenzi expressed confidence that this modern facility would bring significant improvements to the healthcare sector in Kalimpong. Previously, patients requiring kidney treatment had to travel to Siliguri or other major cities for Dialysis. With the new service available in Kalimpong, it is anticipated that patients will receive timely treatment. This development is expected to mark a significant advancement in local healthcare services, enhancing the quality of health care available to the community.