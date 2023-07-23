Kalimpong dist extends single-use plastic ban to forest areas, rural belts

Darjeeling: The Kalimpong district has taken a very practical approach to single-use plastic ban, the positive results of which can already be noticed on ground zero. The ban is not only being implemented in the municipality areas but also in forested areas and far flung rural belts, frequented by tourists.



“The ban has been on since long. The real challenge lies in the implementation. Kalimpong does not have production units but there are multiple sources, mainly in the form of packaging that plastic makes its way into the district. We have a multi-pronged practical strategy to counter this menace. Awareness is the key where consumers refuse single use plastic,” stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

Awareness is being spread in schools and educational institutes so that children grow up into responsible citizens, understanding the gravity of the problem. “The district administration and municipality (which is the nodal agency) is working in tandem with Self Help Groups, NGOs and even forest protection management committees to rein in this menace. We have asked all block development officers as well as forest committees to set up collection points where empty mineral water bottles and other plastic can be disposed of. These are then collected by agencies for recycling,” added the DM.

Such collection units in cage models have been put up in locations frequented by tourists, including Sombarey Bazar in Gorubathan, Algarah Bazar and Chuikhim under Kalimpong-I Block.

The Kalimpong municipality has also adopted stringent measures to impose the ban. “Not only single-use plastic, we also seize plastic plates and cups. They are then destroyed so that they cannot be reused. Everyday, we have miking against the use of plastic. We conduct raids on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Fine of Rs 500 is imposed on consumers and Rs 5,000 for sellers and stockists of single-use plastic,” stated Ravi Pradhan, chairman, Kalimpong municipality.

He further stated that the ban is being implemented in a phase-wise manner so that it is practical and does not cause much difficulty. “You cannot stop bottled water at one go as it is a tourist destination. We have stopped bottled water of half litres along with small plastic juice bottles in the first phase. One cannot find single-use plastic carry bags in markets in Kalimpong,”

added Pradhan.