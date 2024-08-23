Kalimpong dist: BGPM takes control of Gorubathan Panchayat Samity

Darjeeling: The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajtantrik Morcha (BGPM) wrested control of the Gorubathan Panchayat Samity with an Independent member crossing over to the BGPM on Friday. Gorubathan is located in Kalimpong district. Chiddolma Sherpa, Independent member, along with 40 families crossed over to the BGPM in a joining ceremony organised at the Pintail Village near Siliguri on Friday. She was welcomed to the party fold by BGPM president Anit Thapa.



With this development, the BGPM party now holds a majority in the Gorubathan Panchayat Samity. The Samity, which comprises 22 members, is now dominated by 12 BGPM members and 10 opposition members marking a shift from the previous 11 members in favour and 11 opposed. The formation of the previous board had been determined through a lottery process with both the BGPM and the opposition alliance having 11 seats each.

Gorubathan Panchayat Samity Chairman Surya Mani Rai was also present at the programme. After Sherpa’s induction to the partyfold, Anit Thapa addressed the gathering, emphasising the responsibility of elected leaders. He likened their role to that of an elephant, which must stay focused and perform its duties despite challenges and distractions, represented by “jackals” and “foxes”.

“I stood Independent in order to ensure development for my locality. However, even after a year I found that we had not achieved much in this sphere. Rather than waiting idly, the electors suggested that I should join hands with the ruling party to ensure development of our area. Thus I decided to join BGPM. I request Anit Thapa to extend all necessary cooperation so that we can achieve the goal of local area development,” stated Sherpa.