Kalimpong brew: Bengal pushes to make Hills synonymous with coffee

Darjeeling: Just as Darjeeling is synonymous with tea, the Bengal government now aims to make Kalimpong synonymous with coffee. To achieve this, the state has stressed on area expansion of coffee cultivation in the district, entrusting the Directorate of Cinchona and Other Medicinal Plants under the department of Food Processing Industries and Horticulture with the task.

“The government is promoting Kalimpong coffee as a global brand, hence the focus on exports. For this, production must increase, which is why we are expanding cultivation. Farmers are responding well. There is good demand but we have not been able to meet it,” said Samuel Rai, Director of Cinchona, speaking to Millennium Post.

On August 28, a training programme on coffee cultivation and distribution of seedlings was held at Algarah, Kalimpong. “Around 1.48 lakh seedlings were distributed among 150 farmers in the Lava block. Another 30,000 were distributed in Lungsel, Gorubathan block, on Friday. On September 4, 50,000 seedlings will be distributed in Mirik, Darjeeling district,” informed Rai. Coffee cultivation under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) began in 2018, with both Arabica in the higher hills and Robusta in the Dooars showing encouraging results. Currently, the Directorate has 223 acres under coffee—15 acres Robusta and the rest Arabica—and is working with 1,447 farm families covering 452 acres.

Nationally, 72 per cent of India’s coffee is Robusta and 28 per cent Arabica, with South India as the traditional growing region. However, coffee is now being promoted in non-traditional areas, including North East India and Kalimpong. At 1,250 metres above sea level, with 2,500 mm of annual rainfall and mild summer temperatures of 15–25 degreeC, Kalimpong offers ideal conditions for coffee. “Kalimpong coffee is Arabica, specifically the Chandragiri variety, known for its rich aroma and flavour. Though costlier and lower yielding than Robusta, it has niche appeal,” added Rai.

Seedlings are usually distributed in June-July. “Earlier, we sourced seedlings from South India, but now we grow and distribute them locally. Seeds are sown in February and mature into seedlings by August. The weather condition, especially rainfall has further improved conditions for sowing coffee,” said the Director.