Kalimpong: 4, including BJP candidate, held for vandalism, outrage of modesty of minor

Darjeeling: Four persons were arrested from Sikkim in connection with a complaint lodged in Kalimpong for alleged assault, outrage of modesty of a minor and vandalising a vehicle in Kalimpong. They were produced at a court in Kalimpong on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.



At around 5:25 pm on Saturday, Eman Lepcha submitted a written complaint that he received information that four persons, namely, Saran Rai, Kishore Rai, Lachhuman Chhetri and Bikash Khawas, all of Lower Lamini Gaon, Chhota Bhalukhop, Bhalukhop GP, Kalimpong had arrived at his house, armed with deadly weapons and drove away his small children. They had then damaged his vehicle and his house by pelting stones.

“When his daughter, aged 16, tried to resist, the noted accused persons attempted to outrage her modesty and assaulted her and tore her clothes. Based on the complaint a case was started at the Kalimpong Police Station under appropriate sections of the IPC,” stated Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

The minor was sent to hospital for medical treatment and later under the direction of CWC was sent to Bal Suraksha Abhiyan shelter home.

“Meanwhile raids started at various places in Kalimpong. On Sunday morning all 4 accused were arrested from a hotel in Sikkim and were produced at the Kalimpong Court on Sunday,” added the SP.

Incidentally, Eman Lepcha is the BJP candidate of booth number 22/118 of the Bhalukhop Gram Panchayat of Kalimpong.