Kalimpong: 1008 ‘madals’ usher in Nepali New Year

Darjeeling: 1008 Madals (traditional Nepali percussion instrument) ushered in the Nepali New Year in Kalimpong on Monday. As part of the New Year commemoration, the Gorkha Gaurav Sangsthan (GGS) had organised the 1008 Madal feat in memory of Padma Shri Late Kajee Singh, the first Nepali musician to have received the Padma Shri Award. Dressed in traditional finery and playing traditional musical instruments, the day started with a rally through all the major thoroughfares of the Hill town.

“Poila Baisakh celebration is all about our culture and tradition and what could be more befitting than paying tribute to the Late Maestro, a man who had dedicated his life in reviving and propagating Nepali culture, art and music,” stated Sudhir Ghalay of the GGS. Kajee Singh is credited with popularising traditional Maruni dance and the Shree Madal.

In 1974, he compiled and documented the notations of the Shree Madal. In 1974, he left for Mumbai where he worked with legendary music composers. In 1983, he returned to Kalimpong. In 2022, he was awarded the Padma Shri. On January 21, 2025 he passed away at the age of 80 in Kalimpong.

People from all walks of life took part in Monday’s commemoration. Many had attended from Darjeeling, Siliguri and even Sikkim. “I feel proud to see our culture and traditions flourish in places like Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sikkim,” stated Binu Adhikari Pokhrel, who had come all the way from Nepal with her Naumati Baja (traditional Nepali instrument) troupe to take part in the commemorations.

As for the tourists, the rally, a riot of colour and sound was a true treat. Trigger happy tourists were seen busy clicking photographs as the rally made its way through the streets of Kalimpong. Similar processions and festivities were held throughout the Hills, including Darjeeling and Bijanbari.