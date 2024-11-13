Kalikapur: 5 shanties gutted, none injured

Kolkata: Five shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at a slum at Kalikapur area in Mukundapur on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, a fire broke out in a hut around 5:50 pm in Kalikapur near Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. Immediately, Survey Park Police Station and fire brigade were informed. After a while, five fire tenders were pressed into action. However, before the fire tenders reached the spot, the fire had spread to other huts. Around 6:40 pm, the blaze was doused completely. However, no injury was reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

It may be mentioned that in February this year, a fire broke out at a slum in Anandapur EM Bypass. The blaze spread quickly due to high wind speed. About 50 huts and shops were burnt to ashes in the incident. The explosion was caused by a cylinder blast.