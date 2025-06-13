Kalighat: Youth hacked to death after altercation

Kolkata: A youth was hacked to death by a man after an altercation broke out in Kalighat area on Friday afternoon.

After stabbing the deceased multiple times, the accused ran away. Police have started a murder case and a massive manhunt is on to nab the culprit.

According to sources, renovation work was going on at a jewellery shop near Beni Nandan Street in Kalighat. To collect the debris, a goods vehicle was going towards the shop when it collided with the shed and the signboard of another shop nearby. Over the issue, an altercation broke out between the shop owner and the driver. Hearing the altercation, the manager of the jewellery shop identified as Soumen Ghara (35) of Udaynarayanpur in Howrah came out and tried to pacify both the shop owner and the river. Suddenly, the accused identified as Piklu arrived at the spot and an altercation broke out between him and Ghara.

Suddenly, Piklu took out a knife and started stabbing Ghara. Seeing this, Piklu’s son reportedly tried to stop his father but the accused stabbed him. When both the injured persons fell bleeding profusely, Piklu ran away. Local residents rushed both the injured to SSKM Hospital where Ghara was declared brought dead. While checking the CCTV footage, cops spotted Piklu running. It is alleged that Piklu is a known rowdy in the area. A manhunt is on to nab the accused.