Kalighat Skywalk won’t be opened before Kali Puja: Mayor

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Saturday that the Kalighat Skywalk will not be inaugurated before the Kali Puja. “There are still some work that is remaining. And it may take a month. The inauguration will take place only when everything is in place,” Firhad Hakim stated. The agency which is executing the work was directed to handover the completed skywalk latest by October 27, however, there are still some work associated with the flyover that needs to be completed.

The skywalk, with length of 407 m and breadth of 10.4 m, will have both staircases and escalators. Facilities of elevators will also be there. Work for the skywalk had started in 2021 and had missed several deadlines that included July and August end too. The total cost involved in the construction has been to the tune of Rs 83 crore.