Kalighat Skywalk project to overshoot Dec 2023 deadline

Kolkata: The Kalighat Skywalk project will overshoot its December 2023 deadline and may be completed by September next year, said Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim, citing reasons for the non-availability of proper plans which posed difficulty in identifying which underground utility lines are functional or lying defunct.



Addressing the media on Friday, Hakim said the project is likely to be completed before next year’s Durga Puja. He said a recent meeting was held where it was decided that rushing will only bring forth several other complications. Hakim said the main hurdle has been locating underneath utility lines. “There are many lines running underground and it is next to impossible to say which is functional and which are non-functional for years. These are mainly sewer lines. If any of these lines get damaged, there will be heavy waterlogging in the Kalighat area. Since most of the underground pipelines date back to the British era, plans are not available with us,” he explained.

Hakim added that piling work is the main challenge. “Piling needs to be done without damaging the utility lines underground. Once that is done safely, then it will be comparatively easy and quick to set up the superstructures,” he pointed out.

Another complication that the project is faced with is locating the Metro Rail diaphragm wall under the SP Mukherjee Road before the skywalk piers are built.

The Mayor said Metro officials have said they have no map available which can be referred to for locating it. “We have held a meeting with the Metro officials. It seems the KMC will now have to draw up a new plan for the same and get it approved by Metro authorities. This will be soon done,” said Hakim.

He added that presently there are 38 piling works left, out of a total of 377. Once these are done, the construction of superstructures will begin. He said it is far easier to carry out such works in New Town than in Kolkata.

“Kalighat is anyway a congested area. Unless we are careful there can be other problems,” the Mayor remarked.

He assured the media that the agency responsible for the execution of the work is working at a steady pace. The Kalighat Skywalk project had earlier missed some deadlines due to the pandemic and the alleged slow pace of the work.