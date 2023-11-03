Kalighat Skywalk

Construction for the 430m-long skywalk between the SP Mukherjee Road-Kali Temple Road crossing is underway. This skywalk will enable devotees and visitors to walk through the elevated corridor and reach the Kalighat temple avoiding the crowded road below. The total cost for the road construction and ancillary works, including hot-mix for roadwork supplied by KMC, is estimated at Rs 38542230. The cost for the development of a footpath with an underground cable duct is Rs 14237922