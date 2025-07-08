Kalighat area: Teenage boy hangs self

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a teenage boy died by suicide by hanging himself with a saree early on Monday morning. The deceased, a Class X student, had been suffering from depression for the past few months and was undergoing treatment, including psychological counselling.

According to sources, the boy, a resident of the Kalighat area, was a student of a school in Tollygunge. He had been experiencing frequent nervous breakdowns, following which his parents took him to NRS Medical College and Hospital for treatment. It was learnt that his father is a policeman and his mother a school teacher.

Around 5 am on Monday, the boy’s mother found him hanging from the ceiling fan. His parents immediately cut the saree and rushed him to SSKM Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Kalighat Police Station was later informed. Police have registered a case of unnatural death. No foul play is suspected at this stage.