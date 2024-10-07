Kalighat: 3 new AFC-PC gates installed

Kolkata: To manage the anticipated rush during the Durga Puja festival, Kolkata Metro Railway installed three new AFC-PC gates

(Entry-Exit to platform) at Kalighat Metro Station on Chaturthi, October 7.

Kalighat is one of the busiest stations of the Metro Railway’s Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) and serves as the nearest gateway to many popular Durga Puja pandals of South Kolkata, including Deshapriya Park, Singhi Park, Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Chetla Agrani, 66 Pally, Samaj Sebi Sangha, Ballygunge Cultural, Hindustan Park and Ekdalia Evergreen.

Like every year, this station is expected to see high footfalls during the Puja days. To accommodate the passenger rush, these three new exit gates have been installed. These gates can handle 45 passengers per minute and allow passengers to punch their Metro tokens, smart cards and QR code-based tickets to exit from the paid area to the unpaid area.

With the addition of three new AFC-PC gates, Kalighat Metro Station now has a total of 14 Smart Gates.

Among them, three are designated for entry only, seven for exit only and the remaining four are bi-directional, dedicated to both entry and exit for passengers using tokens, smart cards and QR code-based tickets.