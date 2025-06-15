Kaliganj bypolls: CEO Bengal reviews poll preparedness

Kolkata: Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, is on a two-day (Sunday & Monday) visit to Nadia district to review poll preparedness and security arrangements for the upcoming by-election in Kaliganj Assembly Constituency, scheduled for June 19.

Agarwal is accompanied by additional CEO Bijit Dhar and deputy CEO Sumanta Mukhopadhyay. On Sunday, he held a review meeting in Krishnanagar with District Magistrate and District Election Officer (DM & DEO) S Arun Prasad, Additional District Magistrates, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Krishnanagar, cell in-charges, Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and sector officers to assess election preparedness.

On Monday, the CEO will chair a security review meeting at the conference hall of the Kaliganj Block Development Office (BDO). The meeting will be attended by the state police nodal officer, CAPF state coordinator, DM & DEO, Superintendent of Police, CAPF company commandants and civil sector Officers. Following the meeting, Agarwal will visit polling stations and interact with electors to assess the ground situation and ensure a peaceful, free and fair election.

Kaliganj Assembly Constituency has a total of 2,52,670 electors, comprising 1,30,363 male and 1,22,303 female voters. The number of polling stations has been rationalised to 309 to enhance accessibility and ensure a more convenient voting experience for all citizens. Counting of votes will take place on June 23.