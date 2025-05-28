Kaliganj bypoll: TMC names Alifa, late MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed’s daughter, as candidate

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday named Alifa Ahmed, the 38-year-old daughter of the late TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed, as its candidate for the upcoming Kaliganj Assembly bypoll in West Bengal’s Nadia district, scheduled for June 19, 2025.

The party posted on X: “AITC, under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt.@MamataOfficial, we are pleased to announce the candidate for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly By-election scheduled for June 19, 2025. Kaliganj candidate (is) Alifa Ahmed”. The decision was later confirmed to the media by party leader Jay Prakash Majumdar. Alifa Ahmed, a familiar face in Kaliganj, has been actively involved in local politics, having served as a member of the Nadia district council (Zilla Parishad). Known for her participation in various political and developmental initiatives alongside her father, she enjoys considerable recognition among the local populace.

Majumdar, announcing her nomination at a press conference, emphasized her experience and connection with the people. “Alifa is not new to politics. Under her father’s guidance, she has contributed to local development works. The people of Kaliganj know and love her,” he stated, expressing confidence in a record victory margin.

With approximately 2.5 lakh registered voters in Kaliganj, as per the latest electoral roll revision, the constituency holds significant political weight. The TMC is banking on Alifa’s appeal and her father’s goodwill to retain the seat. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP, Congress, and Left Front are yet to announce their candidates for the bypoll.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of Nasiruddin Ahamed, popularly known as ‘Lal da,’ in February 2025. A veteran TMC leader, Ahamed represented Kaliganj multiple times, securing victories in the 2011 and 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, though he lost in 2016. In 2021, he won by an impressive margin of nearly 47,000 votes, underscoring his strong local support. Ahamed, who was 70 at the time of his passing, left a significant political legacy in the constituency.