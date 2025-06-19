Kaliganj Bypoll: TMC flags ‘bias’ in webcasting agency selection

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Wednesday, raised serious objections to the tender process conducted by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, for webcasting services in the upcoming Kaliganj Assembly by-election scheduled for June 19.

In a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the party alleged procedural irregularities, biased evaluation and deliberate exclusion of experienced Bengal-based vendors. “We are constrained to express our serious concern and surprise over certain questionable developments reported from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) regarding the selection of agencies for webcasting services in the upcoming by-election for Kaliganj Assembly Constituency,” the letter undesigned by Chandrima Bhattacharjee, vice-president of TMC read.

“It is reliably learnt that the tender for the Kaliganj AC included additional conditionalities which appear to be unduly restrictive and contrary to the spirit of open competition. Only three agencies could qualify. However, an agency from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which quoted a higher financial bid compared to others, was awarded the contract based on a technical evaluation process that seems to favour a predetermined outcome,” she added.

Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim stated that agencies with a proven track record of providing webcasting services in previous elections, in line with ECI norms, have been unfairly overlooked.

“These agencies, which have consistently demonstrated capacity and compliance, appear to have been denied a level playing field to upgrade and adapt to future challenges,” he added. In its letter to the ECI, the TMC has strongly urged the poll panel to take urgent and appropriate steps to review the entire selection process and ensure that all decisions are taken in a manner consistent with the principles of fairness, transparency, and meritocracy. “We believe it is critical to address these issues to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process and prevent any erosion of public faith in the system,” read the complaint letter that has also been forwarded to the state Chief Electoral Officer.

According to party leaders, multiple bidders objected to the condition during a pre-bid meeting on June 4, describing it as a deliberate ploy to favour a pre-selected vendor. Furthermore, iNet, despite quoting Rs 18.02 lakh and having sound credentials, received only 15 technical marks without explanation, while Vmukti scored a perfect 100.

TMC alleged that the Quality-cum-Cost Based Selection method used for the contract was being introduced for the first time in such tenders by the CEO-WB, raising further doubts about impartiality.

Additionally, they claimed financial bids were opened before technical evaluations were finalised, which violates standard procedure.