Kaliganj blast: Four arrested within 24 hrs of CM’s assurance

Kolkata: Within just 24 hours of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s assurance of stringent action against those involved in the Kaliganj bombing incident that led to the death of a 13-year-old girl, four persons were arrested by the Krishnanagar Police District.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Krishnanagar Police District announced that a case has been registered under multiple non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.

On its official X handle, the police posted: “In the incident of explosion at Molandi, Barochandghar under Kaliganj Police Station, which led to the death of a minor girl, four prime accused — Adar Sk, Manowar Sk, Kalu Sk, and Anwar Sk — were arrested yesterday. Kaliganj PS Case No. 534/25 dated 23.06.25 has been registered under Sections 191(2), 191(3), 190, 118(2), 109, 305, and 103 of the BNS, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act. Investigation and legal proceedings are underway.”

The incident occurred on Monday, shortly after the counting of votes in the Kaliganj Assembly by-election. A bomb was allegedly hurled at a house in the Barochandghar area under the jurisdiction of Krishnanagar Police District. The explosion left the teenage girl critically injured; she later succumbed to her injuries.

Upon learning about the tragic incident, the Chief Minister intervened and assured that strong and decisive legal action would be taken against the culprits. Subsequently, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Krishnanagar Police District, along with senior officers, visited the victim’s residence and assured the family of necessary legal steps. The state police also reiterated their commitment on social media, stating that no stone would be left unturned to bring the accused to justice.