Kaliganj blast: 4, including prime accused, held

Kolkata: The police have arrested four persons, including prime accused Gawal Sheikh in connection to a post-poll incident at Kaliganj in Nadia district of Bengal where a Class IV student Tamanna Khatun was killed in a bomb explosion on June 23. The main accused, Gawal Sheikh and his son Bimal Sheikh were arrested by police from Katwa in East Burdwan district on Friday night while another two Rahibul Sheikh and Nawab Sheikh were picked up from Berhampore. With this, the total number of arrests in the Kaliganj incident has reached nine. Krishnanagar Police District Superintendent Amarnath K said: “Gawal Sheikh is the main accused in the Kaliganj bombing. He has been arrested. The search operation is going on continuously. All the accused will be arrested soon.” The victim’s mother Sabina Bibi had mentioned the name of Gawal and claimed that it was Gawal under whose instructions bombs were hurled. The names of both Gawal and his son were mentioned in the FIR that was initiated in connection with the death.

The incident happened just before Trinamool candidate Alifa Ahmed secured her victory in the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll. Gawal is the Trinamool Congress booth president in Kaliganj. Trinamool’s Krishnanagar organisational district chairman Rukbanur Rahman said: “Miscreants do not belong to any party. There is no need to ascertain the allegiance of a miscreant to any party. The police should take stringent action to mete out exemplary punishment for whoever is involved in the gruesome incident.”