Kaliaganj: Tension prevails over youth’s death

RAIGANJ: Fresh tension prevailed after a youth died at Radhikapur in Kaliaganj of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday night. Locals along with the family members of the deceased, pointed fingers at the police alleging that he had died in police firing.



The youth has been identified as 33-year-old Mritunjay Barman. In protest, BJP members, led by Raiganj MP Debasree Chaudhuri, organised ‘dharna’ and street corner at Siliguri More in Raiganj on Thursday afternoon. They have called for a 12-hours general strike in North Bengal districts on Friday.

Rajbanshi, Scheduled Tribe and Adivasi Coordination Committee and Bhumiputra Aikya Mancha have called for a 12 hour bandh in North Bengal demanding CBI inquiry into the murder of the minor in Kaliyaganj and President’s rule in Bengal.

Anticipating fresh trouble, the district administration has suspended internet service in Kaliaganj Police Station area. Section 144 was also extended in all places of Kaliaganj Police Station area.

Protesting the alleged killing of a minor girl in Kaliaganj, the Rajbanshi and tribal communities on Tuesday torched the Kaliaganj Police Station. They beat up policemen mercilessly after tearing their uniform. Many policemen were critically injured. The police had arrested 33 persons.

Following this 144 was promulgated in ward No 4,5,6 and 11 in Kaliaganj. On Thursday, it was extended in all important places of Kaliaganj Police Station area. Most of the business establishments have downed their shutters.

Locals alleged that police personnel had gone on a raid in Radhikapur in the wee hours of Thursday to arrest Bisnu Barman, a BJP member of Kaliagnaj Panchayat Samity. Mritunjay Barman, the nephew of Bishnu, had an altercation with police at that time. In course of the altercation, Mritunjay died.

DIG of Police, North Bengal, Anup Jaiswal said “On Thursday, I visited Kaliaganj police station. Police are taking all measures to restore peace and normalcy.”