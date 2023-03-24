Kaliaganj residents demand setting up of bus stand

raiganj: The residents of Kaliaganj have urged the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) to come up with a proper bus stand in the town. At present, the buses including NBSTC buses stop on the main roads disrupting traffic. Passengers board the buses on the main road often causing traffic snarls.



Ashit Sarkar, resident of Kaliaganj town complained that there are many NBSTC buses passing through Kaliaganj to different parts of the State but as there is no government bus stand in town, the buses stop on the road near the famous Boyra Kalibari More area.

“This causes jams, specially during office hours. Accidents also occur owing to this,” added Sarkar. Adding to this, Supriya Ghosh, resident, stated that it is a very old and justified demand yet to be met.

Soumen Roy, TMC MLA of Kaliaganj stated that he has already had a talk with NBSTC Chairman Parthapratim Roy regarding the bus stand. “The NBSTC Chairman has assured us that a NBSTC will come up with a bus stand as soon as proper land is available,” stated Roy. He stated that he has also requested the North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad to allocate suitable land for the bus stand.

Chairman of Kaliaganj Municipality Ramnivas Saha stated that a bus stand is a necessity.

“The Municipality was ready to provide land but due to some logistic and technical issues it did not materialise,” he said. He is however hopeful that the land issue will be resolved soon and a bus stand will come up in Kaliaganj.