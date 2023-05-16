Kaliaganj: ‘Prepaid booth to be set up at NBMCH for ambulances; pvt ones must follow govt rate chart’

siliguri: After the incident of a man carrying the body of his five-month-old son in a bag came to the forefront, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) authorities on Tuesday said they would keep a strict tab on the movement of ambulances plying to and fro from the hospital. Stickers will be pasted on the ambulances to identify ambulances belonging to the hospital.



The hospital authorities will set up a prepaid booth for ambulances. Meanwhile, if any patient dies, the ward in-charge will contact the hospital authorities for transporting the body. The hospital authority will bear the transportation cost for underprivileged families henceforth. A single point window will be set up for ambulances in the hospital premises.

This was decided in a meeting with the Motor Vehicle department and other officials on Tuesday. “We have restricted the admission of ambulances to the hospital. Private ambulances will have to follow the government rate chart. They cannot over charge. If any ambulance charges more than the rate chart, action will be taken against him,” stated Indrajit Saha, Principal of NBMCH.

NBMCH authorities held a meeting with the Motor Vehicles department on Tuesday to resolve the ambulance issue in the hospital.

Priyanka Singh, Siliguri Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO); Sonam Lepcha RTO; Miltan Das; ARTO; hospital Principal Indrajit Saha; Superintendent Sanjay Mallick were present in the meeting.

The Principal said that only 30 ambulances will be allowed inside the hospital. Hospital authorities will record all the details of ambulances providing medical services. Stickers will be pasted by the hospital for identification. A single point window system for booking ambulances will be in place for the convenience of patients.

In Siliguri city area up to 22 km, non-AC ambulances can be hired for Rs 450 and AC ones up to Rs 550. If the distance is more than 22 km, the drivers will charge Rs 20 per km in case of non-AC and Rs 25 per km in case of AC ambulance. Sonam Lepcha, RTO said: “Every ambulance has to go by this rate chart and display it too prominently. If they do not follow it, strict action will be taken against them.”