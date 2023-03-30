Kaliaganj Municipality tables Budget at Rs 182 crore

raiganj: Keeping in mind the overall fund crunch due to non-cooperation from Central government in releasing funds for various projects, Kaliaganj Municipality has reduced the 2023-24 annual Budget size to Rs 182 crore in comparison to last year’s Budget of Rs 249 crore.



Ramnibas Saha, Chairman of Kaliaganj Municipality stated: “The 2023-2024 Annual Budget Estimate was tabled and passed by the board on Wednesday.”

Municipal board has projected a total income of Rs 4 crore from its own resources, Rs 11 crore and 48 lakh from revenue grant and Rs 159 crore 86 lakh will be provided from capital receipts. Another fund of Rs 6.59 crore is shown as an extraordinary item in the Budget document.

The main focus of 2023-24 will be the “Housing for all” project. Total 70 crore has been alloted for this project under the PMAY.

Rs 1.85 crore and Rs 1.20 crore will be spent for urban homeless shelters and supporting the street vendors under UNLM respectively.

Constructions of new roads will be another focus area. Rs 18.5 crore has been allotted for Asphalt, BS and CC roads within Kaliaganj Municipal area. Rs 2 crore has been allotted for lighting the

road dividers.

Rs 20 crore has been allotted for Amrut House to house water connection project with an additional 2 crore for setting up a plant for bottled water. Another important development work mentioned in the Budget document is a proposal for construction of a cold storage worth Rs 30 crore in PPP model.

Besides this the Municipality has proposed construction of one indoor, one outdoor stadium and a swimming pool worth Rs. 4 crore while Rs. 6.05 crore has been alloted for drainage and sewerage construction and repairing works.

There is also a budget proposal for building a state of the art auditorium at a cost of Rs. 5 crores in the town.

In addition to above mentioned items, LED street lights, trident lights and high mast lights will come up to make the streets more safe. The cost will be Rs. 2.37 crore.

For developing a permanent dumping ground for garbage of the town Rs. 2 crore has been allotted in the budget with an extra fund of Rs. 15 lakh for solid waste management

The opposition protested the non allocation of funds for public toilets and less allotment for SSK schools. Ramnibas Saha, however said, “Opposition will always be there to oppose. They should be aware that there is scope for revisions if necessary.”