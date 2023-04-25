Kaliaganj minor’s death: PIL filed to seek CBI probe

KOLKATA: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a teenage girl at Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur was filed in the Calcutta High Court.



A lawyer has approached the court demanding a Central investigative agency to investigate the incident and also demanded proper security to the deceased girl’s family as well as financial assistance.

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court TS Sivagnanam has accepted the PIL and it is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

The lawyer had applied for speedy hearing of the matter.