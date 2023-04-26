Kaliaganj minor’s death case: Plea for speedy hearing of PIL rejected

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the request for speedy hearing in the Kaliaganj minor murder case.



A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death case of a teenage girl at Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur was filed in the Calcutta High Court by a lawyer on Monday.The lawyer had urged for speedy hearing fearing that the evidence may be lost.

He had applied for the case to be heard on Wednesday.

The court has accepted the PIL but rejected the speedy hearing request.

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court TS Sivagnanam will be hearing the case.