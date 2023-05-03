Kaliaganj death case: Not CBI; CID to probe, says HC

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday turned down the plea for a CBI probe and directed the state CID to continue the investigation into the killing of a man in an alleged police firing last week in Kaliaganj. The state CID will probe the incident under the supervision of a magistrate and will have to submit its report by May, 12.

The CID took over the probe on Monday. The incident had come to light at a time when the entire area was rocked by violence and protests over a teenage death. On April 26, during the police operation in a village under Kaliaganj, the officials entered the deceased person identified as Mrityunjay Barman (32) house. The family alleged that Barman died during the alleged firing.

CID officials had spoken with witnesses and neighbours of the victim it was learnt. However, the deceased person’s family have been demanding a probe by the CBI. The relatives of the victim approached the high court placing this demand.

It is during the hearing of this matter, the court was informed that it is not clear whether Barman was shot by the police. The request for a second post mortem was also dismissed by the court.