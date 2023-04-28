Kaliaganj death case: HC seeks detailed report by Tuesday

kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday sought a detailed report regarding the investigation of the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl in Kaliaganj by Tuesday.



Court also directed to preserve the video footage of the autopsy process.

During the hearing of the case that was filed demanding a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kaliaganj of North Dinajpur, the state government informed the court that the girl died due to poisoning and no sign of rape was found. However, the state government has reportedly stated that police had made a mistake while taking away the body. The high court was also informed that for negligence on the part of police for the said reason, four police personnel have been suspended already.Meanwhile, the family of the minor girl urged for a second autopsy and also appealed for security claiming that they are being threatened.Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the state to handover the autopsy report and a copy of the FIR to the family of the minor girl.Also, the court mentioned that the National Child Protection Commission can ask for documents and the state government will have to cooperate with them.